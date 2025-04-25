LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 356,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.