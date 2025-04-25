LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Extreme Networks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 4.5 %

EXTR stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

