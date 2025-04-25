LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 183,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 57,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CDX opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.38. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $25.59.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.