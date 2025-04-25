LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

TCBK stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.53. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

