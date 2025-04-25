LPL Financial LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 761.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,125,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 995,274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $21,860,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $17,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 147,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 209,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.