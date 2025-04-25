LPL Financial LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 83,213 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 332,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

NYSE MEC opened at $12.23 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $249.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

