LPL Financial LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of KAI opened at $315.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.41. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.51 and a 52-week high of $429.95.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

