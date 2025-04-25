LPL Financial LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $41.37.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

