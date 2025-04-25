LPL Financial LLC Invests $488,000 in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Separately, Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA TOUS opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $540.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.86. T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

