LPL Financial LLC Invests $550,000 in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRMB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,451,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $111,169,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $49,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRMB opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14. Primo Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

