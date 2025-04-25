LPL Financial LLC Invests $554,000 in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGIC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

International General Insurance Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $24.87 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

