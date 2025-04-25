LPL Financial LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,003,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

CON opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile



Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

