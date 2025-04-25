LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,055 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPPP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Stock Up 1.1 %

SPPP opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Profile

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

