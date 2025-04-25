LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,548 Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 712,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of GLRY stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $33.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

