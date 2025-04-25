LPL Financial LLC Purchases 95,742 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,742 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wipro by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 84,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,809,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 958,955 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.