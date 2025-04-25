LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in JOYY by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,710,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,605,000 after purchasing an additional 865,285 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JOYY by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 52,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YY opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $55.31.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.