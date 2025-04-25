LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 177,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.