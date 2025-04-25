LPL Financial LLC Sells 11,564 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

