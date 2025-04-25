Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.22. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 6,892 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LUNA

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 29,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.