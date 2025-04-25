Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $240.08 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -156.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $101,383.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,237.46. This represents a 55.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

