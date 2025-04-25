Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAR. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.10.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after purchasing an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

