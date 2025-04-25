Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1,865.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.76%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

