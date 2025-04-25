Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Maximus by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 126,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 66,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 49.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 0.7 %

MMS stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

