MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAX

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

NYSE:MAX opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.11. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. Research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 154,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 423.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 655.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 69,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 100.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.