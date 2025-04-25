Medpace’s (MEDP) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $302.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.04. Medpace has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 257.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 19.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,508,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

