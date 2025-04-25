Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.33. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 19,900 shares trading hands.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.