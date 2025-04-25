Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.33. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 19,900 shares trading hands.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.
