Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,098.20. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $235,275 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $683.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

