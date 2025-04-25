Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $76,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. The trade was a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

