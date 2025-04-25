Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) Shares Down 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Metcash Limited (OTC:MCSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Metcash Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

About Metcash

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Hardware segment distributes hardware products to independent retail outlets; and operates company owned retail stores.

