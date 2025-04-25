Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,304.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,073.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,164.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,249.32. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

