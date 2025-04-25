Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,799,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,204,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 410.4% in the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,689,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,890,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $387.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

