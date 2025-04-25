Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,256,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

MCRI stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.