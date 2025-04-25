Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.