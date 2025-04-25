Morgan Stanley Cuts Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $52.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

TNL stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 58.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

