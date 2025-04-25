Morgan Stanley Cuts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $94.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $6,258,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,356,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.