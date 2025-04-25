Morgan Stanley Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $385.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $334.17 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

