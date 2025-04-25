MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

