Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$18.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$11.81 and a twelve month high of C$16.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Group

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$26,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,153. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

