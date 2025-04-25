MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.62 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 22.12 ($0.30). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 23.20 ($0.31), with a volume of 2,794 shares trading hands.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

