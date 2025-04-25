Myriad Genetics Q3 EPS Forecast Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Myriad Genetics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Myriad Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

