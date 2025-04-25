National Bank Financial Forecasts Thomson Reuters Q4 Earnings

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

TRI stock opened at $182.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $184.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

