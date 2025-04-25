National Bank Financial Has Weak Outlook for GIL Q2 Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of GIL opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

