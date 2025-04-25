National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in National Beverage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $43.98 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.94.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million.

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,507.20. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

