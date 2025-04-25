National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.81% of National Vision worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Price Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.79 million, a P/E ratio of -60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EYE

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.