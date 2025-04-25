nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -136.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $649,225.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,066,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,238,637.40. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,356 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $52,562.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,387.85. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino by 2,448.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in nCino by 38.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in nCino by 64.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in nCino by 63.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

