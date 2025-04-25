Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.98 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($1.00). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 62.70 ($0.84), with a volume of 22,272 shares traded.

Newmark Security Trading Down 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newmark Security had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.

