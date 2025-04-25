NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NewtekOne by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 113,261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NewtekOne by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in NewtekOne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 127,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.23.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.55 million. Equities analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

