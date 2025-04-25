Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.90. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 69,630 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.23%. The business had revenue of $121.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noodles & Company stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Noodles & Company worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Further Reading

