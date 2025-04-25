Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $2,936,191.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. The trade was a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,550,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Northern Trust by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 644,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,493,000 after buying an additional 562,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,197,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

