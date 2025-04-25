Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Northern Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.